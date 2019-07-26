Massachusetts lawmakers consider ways to hold contractors accountable

BOSTON (WWLP) – To verify exactly how many hours government contractors spent working, lawmakers want to use software that tracks their activity while on the computer.

Springfield State Representative Angelo Puppolo filed House bill 27-69 to make sure that people aren’t billing the state for hours they said they were working when really they were just surfing the web.

“So in other words, if you’re in front of a computer, and you’re working on our project for 60 minutes in that hour, you’re going to get paid for the 60 minutes of that hour, and rightfully so. But, if you’re in front of the computer and you’re on other things, you’re playing solitaire, maybe you’re checking your Facebook or you’re answering phone calls, the Commonwealth shouldn’t be liable to pay for that,” Representative Puppolo said.

The bill wouldn’t affect state employees, only people who are contracted by the state to do things like architecture work for new schools, or new state buildings.

Many of these contractors are paid on an hourly basis, which as of now is only done through time cards.

Representative Puppolo said this bill would verify that people are only paid for the work they do, to ensure that tax dollars aren’t being wasted.