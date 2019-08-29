Massachusetts lawmakers considering new gun laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – Beacon Hill lawmakers are considering proposals for new firearms regulations.

The Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security considered 68 bills on Wednesday, all relating to firearm safety. The crowded hearing drew more than 200 people to the State House, advocating for or against firearm regulations.

Politicians in Massachusetts are proposing a limit on buyers to purchasing one firearm within a 30-day period. They also want to strengthen background checks on secondary gun sales and require hands-on training to obtain a gun license.

“We don’t have to see so many people dying on the streets of Boston, we don’t have to so many people dying from gun violence at all,” said Ruth Zakarian of the MA Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.

A hot topic of discussion at Wednesday’s hearing was liability insurance, a policy if passed that would be required for all licensed gun owners.

“Liability insurance, which seems overtly expensive to quite a few gun owners eliminating them from gun ownership, eliminating them from the sport, eliminating them from the possibility of defending their families,” Brian Chamberlain of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association explained.

After last month’s mass shootings, state legislatures across the country are taking a hard look at gun control laws in their state.

Members of the committee will begin carefully reviewing the testimony presented to them and will vote on whether or not to pass the legislation on to the House and Senate for their consideration.