Massachusetts lawmakers considering safe injection site bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Safe consumption or safe injection sites are a place where drug users could bring their drugs to ingest in a monitored environment, but not everyone agrees that their potential arrival in Massachusetts is a good thing.

The joint committee on Mental Health Substance Use and Recovery took testimony on the proposal from members of the public on Tuesday.

Those in favor of the bill say it would not only cut down on the number of overdose deaths, but it could also reduce the spread of disease and help to keep public areas needle-free.

“For people like me that don’t always choose to get high with someone it would give them a different option instead of going and hiding somewhere and being alone,” Chris Ford said.

Medical professionals who would be on staff at these sites would monitor users before, during and after they ingest drugs… something they say could save the state thousands of dollars in healthcare costs.

Safe consumption site opponents worry that these facilities will encourage drug use and contribute to the opioid epidemic.

The Harm Reduction Commission suggested opening a safe injection pilot program, but the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts threatened prosecution against any such effort.