Massachusetts lawmakers continue push for ‘Millionaires Tax’

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers want to increase taxes on super wealthy Massachusetts residents.

The proposed Millionaire’s Tax would impose a higher tax rate on households that take in over a million dollars a year. The state legislature approved an amendment this week to raise the tax rate that millionaires pay by four percent.

Public officials say the new tax could generate as much as $2 billion in additional revenue. That money would be directed toward the state’s transportation and education needs.

Many business groups opposed the ‘Millionaires Tax’ because they believe it would hurt small business owners and drive wealthy residents out of the state. In the past voters have also rejected amendments to the constitution and pushed for a flat tax rather than a graduated tax.

The Supreme Judicial Court voted to knock the question off the last summer, but top state lawmakers believe this proposal has a better chance of passing.

The Senate president and House speaker are hoping to debate the issue and push for its return to the ballot on June 12.

