Massachusetts lawmakers face deadlines to file $400M project at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) — State lawmakers are feeling the pressure because they will need to approve a construction proposal in order for design plans to begin at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

After a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 killed more than 77 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, lawmakers began to rethink how veterans receive care from the state.

The outbreak showed that the Holyoke soldiers home needs major upgrades, but lawmakers worry that veterans who live outside the Holyoke area won’t be able to receive the same kind of care.

“We certainly can look in the future to look at the needs throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts but at this time we’re really looking for the support at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke,” Cheryl Poppe said.

The new home is expected to have roughly 230 beds, and will have state of the art equipment to meet the needs of former, current and future veterans.

Now lawmakers want to pass this proposal very soon so that design plans for the new home can be submitted to the Federal Government for reimbursement by August 1.