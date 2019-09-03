Massachusetts lawmakers gear up for presidential primaries by holding voter registration drive

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Secretary of State, William Galvin, is getting ready for the presidential primaries in 2020 by urging Massachusetts residents to register to vote early.

The commonwealth doesn’t allow for same day voter registration, but they do provide ample opportunity to register to vote before Election Day.

A statement released from the secretary of state’s office said, “As of next Tuesday, September 3rd, Massachusetts will be within six months of voting at the Presidential Primaries. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is marking the occasion by kicking off a series of voter registration drives to ensure that all voters who want to participate are eligible to do so.”

Tuesday’s event, which was held at South Station in Boston, was the first of many voter registration drives that will take place across the state.

If you are registered in the Democratic, Republican, Green-Rainbow, or Libertarian parties, you will be eligible to vote in your own party’s presidential primary on March 3rd. Voters who are not enrolled in a party will be allowed to choose their ballot.

The last day for Massachusetts residents to register to vote, update their address, or change their party for the Presidential Primaries is February 12th, 2020. To learn more about voter registration drives taking place in your area, click here.