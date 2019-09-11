Massachusetts lawmakers honor 9/11 victims at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – An award is given out each year to one Massachusetts resident who exemplifies heroism and bravery.

The Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery was created 18-years-ago in honor of Madeline Amy Sweeney, an Acton resident and flight attendant for American airlines.

On September 11, 2001, Sweeney was aboard the first plane hijacked by terrorists and flown into the Twin Towers.

Before the plane hit, Sweeney contacted the airline’s ground services crew to convey critical information about the hijackers and their actions. This year’s award was given to Ross Dugan, someone Sweeney’s daughter said she would be proud of.

“I am incredibly humbled right now, this is a great honor and I thank you all very much,” Dugan said.

Dugan pulled over on the side of the road to help four people escape from a fiery crash in West Bridgewater.

Governor Charlie Baker applauded his selflessness saying ‘Our Commonwealth is fortunate to be the home of brave people like Ross, who embody the spirit of the actions taken by Madeline Amy Sweeney on September 11, 2001.

If you know someone who always goes above and beyond for others, you can nominate them next years award check here.