Massachusetts lawmakers honor veterans with local ceremonies

BOSTON (WWLP) – Veterans are honored everyday at the State House, the walls inside the building depict scenes from major wars across the Commonwealth’s history. Although the building is still closed to the public, lawmakers are using this day to be with the veterans in their communities.

A majority of the legislature took to social media Thursday to thank the brave men and women that served this great country. Some lawmakers attended events in their districts while others chose to meet with veterans one on one.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser hosted a live stream conversation at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday afternoon. He spoke to Colonel Joseph Janik Commander of the 439th Airlift Wing and Chief Master Sergeant Rosaline Ratliff, Command Chief of the 439th Airlift Wing.

Lesser asked the veterans about their time in the service and how they are using their experience to run one of the largest air bases on the East Coast.

“We just got a brand new runway and it’s one of the largest ones here on the East Coast so if we do have any type of natural disaster this is going to be a place that FEMA is going to come and set up shop,” Ratliff said.

Westover Air Reserve Base is a massive economic driver in the western Massachusetts region. The airbase alone provides an estimated $300M economic activity each year. Lawmakers point to the leadership of veterans at Westover for the reason it’s so successful and why some many service members are vying to be stationed there.

This Veterans Day, state leaders are reflecting on the sacrifices that have been made for this country.