Massachusetts lawmakers hope to move up state’s re-opening timeline

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is planning to re-open its economy slower than several other states in New England.

According to Governor Charlie Baker’s timeline, the Massachusetts economy is set to fully re-open on August 1st but many here on Beacon Hill say their communities are ready to re-open now.

In Massachusetts, more than 3.9 million people are either fully or partially vaccinated. Gov. Baker says that Massachusetts will achieve herd immunity once 4.1 million residents are fully vaccinated, a milestone that we are expected to reach in early June.

“The hope is is that if the vaccines continue to get distributed, if the rates continue to go down that continues to allow the re-opening to go even faster,” Senator Lesser told 22News.

States like Rhode Island and Connecticut plan to remove most business restrictions by the end of May.

Massachusetts will follow a different timeline unless our public health data indicates that it’s safe to fully re-open sooner.