Massachusetts lawmakers pass $1.5B education reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers have agreed on a new education reform bill.

The $1.5 billion opportunity act gives critical funding to K-12 education over the next seven years. A major focus of that money will go towards proving additional resources for low-income students.

Education advocates took issue with parts of the bill because they believe school districts should have more flexibility when it comes to spending their money.

President of Massachusetts Teachers Association, Merrie Najimy told 22News, “The bill still gives to the state to determine how locals spend the money and it undermines educator autonomy and authority as the experts.”

Because lawmakers passed the bill without raising taxes, other state programs may lose funds or could be threatened by an economic slowdown or a recession.

All of the state’s school districts currently stand to benefit from the funding, but low-income students in Gateway Cities and students in high-poverty rural districts are expected to benefit the most.

The House has not specified a date to take up the bill but it is expected to surface sometime in mid-November before lawmakers break for the holidays.