Massachusetts lawmakers press Gov. Baker on issues with state’s vaccine rollout

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was back in the hot seat Tuesday to answer questions about the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

The governor spoke for an hour on Tuesday. Lawmakers didn’t hold back when it came time to ask about why private companies are involved in the Commonwealth’s vaccine rollout plan.

According to members of the legislature, the state has been preparing for a public health crisis for about 20 years now. When it came time to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, lawmakers were upset to see the governor not use these local sites and instead ship doses to Mass Vaccination sites.

“Seemingly, the plans were thrown in the garbage and tens of millions of dollars was sent over to private contractors who are not based in Massachusetts to do these shots and to run these sites,” Senator Lesser told 22News.

Baker defended his plan by saying the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were hard to store and distribute. Those vaccine doses need to be stored in a deep freezer and the lack of supplies from the federal government made doses harder to distribute across the state.

Lawmakers and the governor acknowledged that the rollout could improve because, so far, only about 1.1 million people have received their doses and we need to hit 4.1 million in order to achieve herd immunity.

Baker noted that Massachusetts is a national leader when it comes to vaccinations. The state is also second in the nation on vaccinations in communities of color. But, lawmakers take issue with the statement that the vaccine rollout has been successful in the Commonwealth.

They say residents are being forced to go to mass vaccination sites when they should be going to get their shots right in their communities. A strategy that Gov. Baker still defends.

“These high throughput sites are not only necessary but are the logical solution to the challenges of COVID vaccinations and are extremely effective in the race against time,” Baker said at the hearing.

Now that the general public has been given a date to receive their vaccines, the joint committee worries about how that will be handled. They want to see the state streamline the registration website and bring vaccine doses directly into communities that need it most.

Baker said he looks forward to working with the legislature to improve the rollout. So far only 1.1 million residents have been fully vaccinated we will need to see 4 million more residents get vaccinated to reach heard immunity.