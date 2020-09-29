Massachusetts lawmakers push for another COVID relief bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House can’t seem to agree on how much money to give to states to help with their pandemic response.

Earlier this year, states fronted money to pay for things like temporary hospitals, PPE and extended unemployment benefits.

Now, Massachusetts and dozens of other states across the country are looking to the federal government to pay them back. But partisan politics seem to be holding up the process.

“They just haven’t been able to reconcile differences between the Republican led Senate and the Democratic led House and that doesn’t help anyone,” Rep. Joseph Wagner told 22News.

Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take the stage for their first televised debate.

Several lawmakers said they are hoping to see the candidates will discuss their thoughts on another COVID relief bill, and they want to hear their plans to help states get through a potential second wave of the virus.