Massachusetts lawmakers push for passage of ROE Act

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new Supreme Court vacancy is causing concern that Roe. V Wade, the landmark abortion rights law, will be overturned.

The Roe Act has been held up in committee for 18 months now, and due to the recent developments around the Supreme Court, state lawmakers want to pass it now. The Roe Act would expand access to abortion, ensuring that anyone, regardless of age, income, or insurance, can access a safe, legal abortion in the Commonwealth.

The lack of progress on the bill has frustrated lawmakers who feel that now more than ever the Roe Act needs to be in place.

“Massachusetts and the legislature really need to step up and pass the ROE act as soon as possible because we do know that if a republican president confirms a very conservative judge that that decision may be at risk,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

President Trump said he will be announcing his nominee on Saturday, and if his pick is confirmed, the court would be made up of six conservatives justices and three liberal justices.