Massachusetts lawmakers react to Deval Patrick’s presidential bid

BOSTON (WWLP) – Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick made it official Thursday, announcing he is entering the 2020 presidential race.

Now three presidential candidates have ties to Massachusetts, and it’s forcing state legislators to think long and hard about who they will endorse. Deval Patrick joins Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Governor Bill Weld in the race for president in 2020.

Patrick filed for the New Hampshire Presidential Primary earlier Thursday and said he aims to restore civility in American politics. 22News spoke with a western Massachusetts legislator who worked at the Statehouse during Patrick’s tenure as governor.

“Many people in Massachusetts didn’t give him much of a shot to become governor, and next thing you know he was elected governor, re-elected governor,” Senator Welch said. “So I think underestimating Deval Patrick would be a mistake on the national level.”

Patrick served as Massachusetts governor from 2007 to 2015. During that time he paved the way for casino gambling, increased the minimum wage, and advocated for more gun control.

He joins 18 Democrats and two Republicans in the race to unseat President Trump.