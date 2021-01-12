Massachusetts lawmakers react to increased security at Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been about a week since chaos erupted at the nation’s capitol, but the FBI doesn’t believe that the destruction is over just yet.

As of right now, there is no threat to public safety in the Commonwealth, but we’re still seeing buildings like the Statehouse increase its police presence. In a statement from the governor, Senate President, and the House Speaker wrote that they were willing to adjust security protocols to keep those who work inside the building safe.

“We clearly need to make sure we can operate in a place of safety, it’s deeply concerning that we’re even having this conversation,” Senator Hinds said.

Due to COVID, many lawmakers have been attending formal sessions remotely.

Several members of the western Massachusetts delegation told me that they will continue to work remotely until after the inauguration. Currently, the FBI doesn’t believe that protests will take place in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, or Rhode Island.

They are, however, keeping a close eye on the situation, and Baker said that he will activate the National Guard if necessary.