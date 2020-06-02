Massachusetts lawmakers react to President Trump’s threat of military force

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker faces reporters during a news conference while announcing legislation aimed at addressing the state’s opioid abuse epidemic, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, at the Statehouse in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said he wasn’t on the call with the president on Monday, but he condemned his threats to use military force on protesters and he’s not the only Massachusetts politician to do so.

Attorney General Maura Healey took to Twitter on Monday writing, the president cannot deploy the United States military into Massachusetts streets to stop peaceful protests. She went on to say that calling in the military does not make you a leader.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also took the time to address Trump’s rhetoric.

“How do you have people in the streets peacefully protesting and demonstrating against excessive force and the militarization of our police force and then you wanna bring in tanks, it’s nothing short of fascism,” Pressley said.

Pressley and members of the state’s black and latino caucus spent the morning hosting a speakers series that focused on issues plaguing the black community.

The group took the time to applauded the peaceful protesters and denounced any acts of violence that may have occurred, they said that does not represent their movement.