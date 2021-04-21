Massachusetts lawmakers reflect on police accountability measures after Chauvin verdict

Massachusetts became one of the first state's in the nation to pass a landmark police reform bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lawmakers are happy to see Derek Chauvin being held accountable for his actions and they plan to do the same if officers are found abusing their power in Massachusetts.

The murder of George Floyd last May sparked outrage across the country including many demonstrations that took place right here in Massachusetts.

Lawmakers heard directly from the public and they were demanding action. As a result, Massachusetts became one of the first state’s in the nation to pass a landmark police reform bill.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a badge or if you don’t, everybody needs to be held to the same standard of law abiding citizen,” Rep. Carlos Gonzalez told 22News.

The police reform bill bans the use of chokeholds and establishes a duty to intervene for any officer who witnesses their colleague committing a crime. Now a big part of the bill is the new POST system which certifies officers and can decertify officers for misconduct.