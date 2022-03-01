BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are taking a stand in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Most of the response to what’s happening in Ukraine right now will be done at the federal level, but lawmakers here at the statehouse believe there are some things that can be done in Massachusetts to take a stand against the geo-political violence.

Close to 50 Massachusetts lawmakers have sent a letter to the state treasurer’s office – calling for an immediate review of the state’s pension fund. They want Treasurer Goldberg to fully divest any funds that are currently invested in Russian owned companies.

“It’s a very small percent but still that’s something,” said Representative Kelly Pease of Westfield.

Some states in the U.S. have decided to remove products from Russia from their shelves, but Massachusetts leaders said Monday, that that option is not on the table right now.

“I share a concern about shutting down some Russian immigrant family that’s been here in Massachusetts for years and runs a business that may have some sort of Russian overtone,” said Governor Baker.

Members of the state legislature have taken to social media to share their thoughts and prayers with all those involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

It’s now up to the Massachusetts delegation in Washington to take action.