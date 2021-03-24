Massachusetts lawmakers to vote on moving Holyoke mayor’s race to the fall

BOSTON (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will be leaving his position on Friday to become the Provincetown Town Manager.

A bill has been filed here on Beacon Hill to cancel the special election in Holyoke and instead hold a mayoral race during the municipal elections in the fall. Holyoke State Representative Patricia Duffy has filed House Bill 41-06 to wave the special election requirement for 2021 only.

Duffy believes that holding a special election to fill the Mayor’s seat in June will cause voter confusion and would be costly for the town.

“I mean I want the voters of Holyoke to speak but I don’t think they need to speak twice in the span of just a few months,” Rep. Duffy said.

As of now, the City Council President, Todd McGee, will step in as acting mayor. McGee has said that he doesn’t want to stay in the position for very long so the city council is hoping to tap another person once he leaves.

Duffy is asking the legislature to approve here proposal so that a new mayor can be chosen during the preliminary and general elections that are set to take place in September and November.

Holyoke isn’t the only city in the Commonwealth to do this. So far this year, the city of Boston and Lawrence have had their proposals approved by the legislature.