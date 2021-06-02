Massachusetts lawmakers working to lower the cost of college tuition

BOSTON (WWLP) – The cost of tuition is an issue that’s come up a few times now but this year, lawmakers believe they have the support they need to get it done.

It’s budget season on Beacon Hill, which means both House and Senate lawmakers have approved a spending plan for the next fiscal year. The budget is now in the hands of the conference committee and one issue they will be considering is how to lower the cost of college tuition.

Spencer State Senator Anne Gobi is leading the charge to create a task force which will study the issue and recommend permanent changes to the way that colleges receive funding from the state and how students are charged for their schooling.

“So I’m hoping that this task force that is something that the House will approve of and that we can get to work on it,” said Senator Gobi.

Right now, there are more than 800,000 student loan borrowers in Massachusetts, owing a combined $33 billion. Debt that’s preventing them from buying homes, getting married or having children.

Regardless of what’s being done at the federal level, many lawmakers here in Massachusetts believe action needs to be taken now to address this crisis.