BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Legislature passed a comprehensive bill Thursday, authorizing $375 million in bond funding for transportation needs across the state.

The bill includes $200 million specifically allocated for the state’s Chapter 90 program, which aims to support municipalities with funding for transportation-related improvements, including crucial road and bridge repairs.

With a focus on creating a competitive and equitable Commonwealth, the bill’s passage marks a significant milestone in enhancing Massachusetts’ transportation infrastructure. Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland) expressed her enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of safe and dependable transportation options for people in all regions of the state. “This funding invests in our infrastructure and transit systems everywhere, allocating much-needed funds to local roads and bridges, regional transit, EV infrastructure, and parts of the MBTA.”

House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy) also emphasized the bill’s vital role in advancing regional infrastructure. “I’m proud of the support for regional infrastructure that this legislation provides, and of the funding that it allocates for the purchasing of electric vehicles by transit authorities.”

The bill’s funding initiatives include $175 million for various transportation-related projects:

Municipal Small Bridge Program: $25 million

Complete Streets Program: $25 million

Bus Transit Infrastructure Program: $25 million

Grants for Mass Transit and Commuter Rail Stations: $25 million

Grants for Electric Vehicle Purchases: $25 million

Funding for Pavement and Surface Improvements: $25 million

Additional Transportation Support based on Road Mileage: Amount varies, particularly helpful for rural communities.

Senator Brendan P. Crighton (D-Lynn), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, emphasized that the bill secures historical levels of funding for municipal roads, bridges, and sidewalks. This comprehensive funding will benefit transportation systems across the Commonwealth, offering improvements in every region.

Representative Bill Straus (D-Mattapoisett), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation, praised the legislation for addressing the concerns raised by local officials. The increased funding will allow municipalities to tackle larger and more capital-intensive projects beyond road repair.

The bill also includes green initiatives with an emphasis on sustainability. It allocates $100 million to increase access to mass transit stations and $75 million for electric vehicle purchases by municipalities and regional transit authorities.

The legislation reflects a commitment from both chambers to support communities throughout Massachusetts. The bill provides additional funding to towns with populations under 10,000, ensuring that every dollar serves vital needs effectively.

With the bill’s passage in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, it will now proceed to the Governor for consideration. Once approved, these investments will help fortify Massachusetts’ transportation infrastructure, ensuring a safer and more efficient travel experience for all.