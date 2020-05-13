Massachusetts legislature discuss remote learning options for K-12 students

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts state legislature is still meeting virtually during this pandemic, and they’re having discussions on how to promote remote learning for K-12 students.

Right now, students, teachers and parents are under a lot of pressure when it comes to remote learning. We get that and so do state lawmakers, that’s why they’re doing everything they can to help students advance to the next grade after months of remote learning.

The joint committee on education held a virtual hearing Wednesday to discuss the future of remote learning here in the Commonwealth. During that hearing Education Commissioner Jeff Riley outlined the guidance that he plans to give to school districts, and much of it has to do with helping students advance to the next grade level while learning remotely.

“First, further defining the recommended elements of a quality remote learning program including a focus on teaching the content standards most critical for success in the next grade level,” said Riley.

Massachusetts students will not be returning to the classroom this year. Teachers will be given instructions on how to appropriately prepare students to advance to the next grade level.

There are a lot of technical challenges that come with remote learning, including how to help students who are falling behind. The committee is also working to address those concerns.