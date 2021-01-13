Massachusetts National Guard members request to help with security efforts in D.C.

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the week leading up to the inauguration, elected officials in D.C. are asking states to send members of their National Guard.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he’s still reviewing the request, but if the National Guard is needed in the Commonwealth, he would decline to send them.

To prevent the chaos that broke out at the capitol last week from happening again, officials in D.C. are ramping up security at all public buildings. To help with these efforts, D.C law enforcement has requested that Massachusetts send a few hundred members of their National Guard, a request that is still pending.

“Sometimes when they ask, they ask for very particular kinds of guard personnel who have particular skills and experience,” said Baker.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced that he will be sending 100 National Guard members to D.C ahead of the inauguration.

Baker, who is still reviewing the request, said he has not confirmed or declined to send members of the guard to help with the efforts in D.C. nor has he activated the guard in Massachusetts.