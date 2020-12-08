Massachusetts issues new COVID-19 quarantine rules for returning to work

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued new guidelines for COVID-19 quarantine periods and for returning to work.

New guidelines began Monday that allow the quarantine period to be reduced for people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. As long as the person has not had and continues to not have any symptoms of COVID-19, they can quarantine for eight days instead of 14.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said a test done on the fifth day after exposure or later must also come back negative.

Sudders also announced that health care workers, first responders, and critical infrastructure workers who test positive for COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic “may continue to work during the quarantine period to preserve critical societal functions.”

That change comes as hospitals report that COVID-19 is both increasing the number of patients that need to be treated and reducing the number of healthy doctors and nurses who can care for patients.

The CDC also altered their quarantine guidelines last week saying quarantine can now end after 10 days without a COVID-19 test if the person has reported no symptoms, or after seven days with a negative test result if the person has no symptoms.

The CDC still says though that quarantining for 14 days is the best way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 following exposure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

22News I-Team on Twitter

Donate Today