Massachusetts not moving to Part 2 of Phase 3 after spike in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that he was authorizing all state and local police to enforce the orders. (Nic Czarnecki/Boston Herald/Pool)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the last week or so there was a small spike in the state’s COVID-19 data. Enough of an increase that the Governor has decided to amend some of the existing guidance.

Starting next Tuesday, outdoor gatherings will be limited from 100 to 50 people. However, the limit on indoor gatherings will remain at 25 people.

These limits will apply to all types of gatherings, regardless of if they’re hosted on public and private property.

“Parties that have been held in people’s homes and their back yards have contributed to significantly to community spread and new COVID clusters,” Governor Baker said.

Restaurant rules have also been updated.

The Governor reminded everyone that bars are still closed, which means that alcoholic beverages may only be served if it is accompanied by food prepared on-site.

The Governor has given more resources to sate and local law police departments to start enforcing these rules.Violators could face some pretty hefty fines.