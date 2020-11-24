Massachusetts nurses worry about PPE, staffing shortages during second COVID surge

Personal protective equipment in a hospital during the pandemic, 2020 (Nexstar)

BOSTON (WWLLP) – Massachusetts nurses are calling on lawmakers to provide them with the resources they need to work through the worst part of the surge.

Gatherings over the holidays could create a spike in cases like we’ve never seen before and that’s why healthcare workers here in the Commonwealth want to be prepared, but they need the state’s help to do that.

According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, more PPE will be required during the second surge and that’s why they want full transparency on just how much is stashed away in the state’s stockpile.

“What we don’t know is what the stockpile looks like, there’s not transparency, we don’t know how big the stockpile is, where it is, how long it could last, or what the burn rate is,” MNA President Katie Murphy told 22News.

On top of MNA’s concerns around PPE, the group is also worried about staffing, testing, and hospital closures.

They are asking state officials to consider rapid training programs to help deploy more skilled workers, and they’re hoping to see more federal funding to help pay for the additional resources they will need to help us get through this second surge safely.

