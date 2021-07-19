Massachusetts official seal and motto redesign under review by lawmakers

BOSTON (WWLP) – On the schedule Monday at the State House, the first meeting of a 19-member commission tasked with reviewing the state’s official seal and motto.

The Commission was created by a 2020 law asserting the current motto and seal are disparaging to Native Americans. They have a deadline of October 1st to submit a revised or entirely new design for the seal and motto. Any design will be accompanied by an educational program.

Monday’s meeting will focus on the challenges of meeting that deadline, including staffing issues on the committee itself.