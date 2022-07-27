BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is one step closer to having an abortion access bill signed into law.

22News has how the bill will help after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and where it stands right now.

After the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the state legislature sprung into action. Now, the latest bill addressing reproductive health care sits on the Governor’s desk. In 2020, Massachusetts codified the right to abortion access in the state through the Roe Act. This bill expands abortion protections and access.

This compromise bill passed in the House and Senate.

It creates new legal protections for providers who could face legal action from another state, requires insurers to cover abortion costs, and it expands the availability of emergency contraception. The bill would also expand when a woman could receive an abortion.

The compromised language gives women the ability to terminate a pregnancy after 24 weeks for four reasons: to save the patient’s life, if it’s needed to preserve a patient’s physical or mental health if there is a “lethal fetal anomaly”, or for a “grave fetal diagnosis”

“I think that gives hospitals and hospital administrators the leeway to really provide care to the fullest extent of the law and to the letter of intent of what the Roe Act said,” said Senator Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

Baker vetoed the Roe Act in part because of the language surrounding terminating a pregnancy after 24 weeks. Causing concern that he could veto this bill. He could also sign the bill as is, let it automatically become law after 10 days, or send it back with amendments.

Governor Baker did say yesterday that he hopes to have a bill signing ceremony for this legislation.