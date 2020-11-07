Massachusetts organizations react to $46M budget proposal

BOSTON (WWLP) – House lawmakers in Massachusetts have released their budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

We’re hearing from both sides of the aisle on this issue, some say the $46 billion budget goes too far, and others say it doesn’t go far enough. House lawmakers unveiled their plans for the 2021 budget, outspending the Governor’s proposal by more than $200 million.

To pay for the spending increase house lawmakers want to pull $1.5 billion from the rainy day fund, a move that doesn’t sit with organizations like the Mass Fiscal Alliance.

In a statement, Mass Fiscal wrote,

Taxpayers would be more supportive of seeing their savings being spent if it included at least some belt-tightening by Statehouse leaders. We're also seeing pushback from organizations that feel the budget proposal doesn't go far enough.

Raise Up Massachusetts wants to see more taxes on corporations and unearned income, writing in a statement quote, “Without sustainable new revenue, vulnerable people will continue to be left behind when they need help the most.”

The budget is subject to change throughout the amendment process. Lawmakers will begin debating some of these items next week.