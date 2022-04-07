BOSTON (WWLP) – The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) held a public hearing Thursday to discuss the recent extension of outdoor and to-go alcohol sales.

The Commission unanimously approved the adoption of the Guidelines for Outdoor Alcoholic Beverage Service Areas. The Governor signed a bill last week that included the extension of this pandemic relief effort to May 1, 2023. Read the legislation here.

Restaurants and industry suppliers urged the legislature to extend the policy that was created to help support these businesses during the pandemic. The option of outdoor seating and selling alcohol to-go was essential in assisting many businesses to stay open and provide employment. The measures proved to be popular and in demand from customers as well.

Commissioners were advised that the guidelines were lawful. They agreed that the guidelines provided consistency and fairness, and were important to provide clarity for local agencies such as police and municipal licensing authorities.