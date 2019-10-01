Massachusetts paid leave tax collections to begin Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting Tuesday, Massachusetts residents will be seeing a little bit less in their paychecks, due to a new tax to pay for the state’s new paid family and medical leave system.

Contributions to the system are equal to 0.75% of your weekly income, but that cost is split 50-50 between you and your employer. A worker who makes $50,000 per year, for instance, will be contributing about $3.63 to the system each week, for a total of $189 per year.

Once in place, the program will allow workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a new baby or a sick family member, or up to 20 weeks for an illness of their own.

The program is designed to pay lower-income workers a majority of their weekly wages if they have to take leave. For instance, a person who makes $25,000 per year would receive a $384 per week while on leave, or 80% of their weekly income. Compensation rises for higher-income workers, but decreases as a percentage of their income, up to a cap of $850 per week.

For example, a worker earning $50,000 per year would receive $688.28 per week under the system, which is 72% of their annual income. With a maximum benefit of $850 per week, however, a person who earns $100,000 per year would only receive 44% of their normal weekly income while on leave.

While contributions for the paid leave system are to begin as of October 1, workers are not expected to be able to take advantage of the system’s benefits until January of 2021.