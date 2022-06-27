BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week’s Supreme Court decision will result in many states outlawing abortion. What is Massachusetts doing to protect abortion rights and the women who are seeking care?

In 2020, Massachusetts lawmakers protected abortion rights here in the commonwealth through the Roe Act, but in light of the Supreme Court decision, additional protections were put in place.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent, ruling that the constitution does not protect the right to an abortion.

Governor Charlie Baker quickly signed an executive order that bars the Bay State from cooperating with extradition attempts from other states that are pursuing charges on individuals who received or performed an abortion.

The executive order will also protect health care providers from losing their licenses because of out-of-state charges.

The reason we issued the executive order was we were really worried about the impact the decision we read when it was leaked would have on providers ability here in Massachusetts to support women coming from others states seeking those services and to provide support and protections for those women so they felt they could come here. Governor Charlie Baker

The Roe Act codified into law the right to abortion care in the state. It also lowered the age in which an individual can receive an abortion without consent from a parent or judge from 18 to 16 years old, a controversial section the Governor did not originally support.

In response to the May 2nd leaked draft decision, Senate Democrats added protections for providers and patients of reproductive health-care and gender-affirming services into the state budget, which is currently under negotiation.

The House budget allocated $500 thousand for reproductive healthcare services and the Senate bumped that amount up to $2 million.