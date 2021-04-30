Massachusetts population surpasses 7 million

BOSTON (WWLP) – Data from the 2020 census is out now and the population in Massachusetts has topped 7 million.

Well right now, the congressional districts are uneven, which means lawmakers will have to redraw the lines in order to provide adequate representation across the state.

According to Secretary of State William Galvin, Massachusetts is constitutionally required to have even congressional districts.

The 2020 census highlighted some of the state’s regional disparities, all of which are due to population loss in western Massachusetts.

“The first congressional district in western Massachusetts has a population of approximately 722,000 on the current estimates it’s actually lost 5,000 people from that number from the actual census in 2010,” said Secretary Galvin.

Secretary Galvin said the redistricting process is going to be challenging, lawmakers are expected to begin the process this fall.

The good news about this year’s census is that Massachusetts will keep all nine of its congressional seats.