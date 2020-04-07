Massachusetts public safety secretary tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – A member of Governor Charlie Baker’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms over the weekend.
In a statement to 22News Monday evening, Secretary Thomas Turco of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said he was screened for the virus and was notified late Sunday night that he tested positive.
Turco has since been in isolation and remains in frequent contact by phone and email with the governor’s office. You can read his full statement below:
This weekend, after experiencing mild symptoms, I was screened for COVID-19 and was notified late yesterday that I had tested positive. I have notified my close contact colleagues and am working from home, where I remain in frequent contact by phone and email with public safety agency heads and my senior staff.
The EOPSS team has been diligent in working remotely and following Governor Baker’s social distancing advisory. When it has been essential to meet in person, we have been careful to adhere to DPH and CDC health and safety guidance. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues in the office and the public safety community for stepping so seamlessly into new and important roles to protect the Commonwealth’s residents and communities. That work will continue without interruption.Secretary Thomas A. Turco of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security