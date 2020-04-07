Massachusetts public safety secretary tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – A member of Governor Charlie Baker’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms over the weekend.

In a statement to 22News Monday evening, Secretary Thomas Turco of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said he was screened for the virus and was notified late Sunday night that he tested positive.

Turco has since been in isolation and remains in frequent contact by phone and email with the governor’s office. You can read his full statement below: