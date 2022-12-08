BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.

Question 2, called “A Law Relative to Regulation of Dental Insurance,” was the most popular ballot question in the 2022 State Election after receiving 71.6% of the votes cast. This new law will regulate dental insurance rates, requiring companies to spend at least 83% of premiums on members dental expenses and quality improvements, instead of using it for administration expenses. This law is the first of its kind nationwide.

Secretary Galvin was joined by representatives of the Massachusetts Dental Society. (Photo courtesy: Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin’s office)

Question 2 will now be known as Chapter 287 of the Acts of 2022 and will go into effect on January 1, 2024.