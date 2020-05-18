Massachusetts re-opening plan affects Memorial Day weekend celebrations

BOSTON (SHNS) – There are so many traditions that fall on memorial day weekend, and whether you’re used to attending a flag raising service or an annual cookout, things this year will look a little different, that’s why lawmakers are focused on protect public health during this time.

In phase one of the Governor’s four phased re-opening plan, no more than 10 people can be gathered together at one time.

This restriction is something the governor put in place to prevent community spread of the virus, but during holidays weekends like Memorial Day those restrictions are often hard to enforce.

“People need to continue to use their heads on this stuff, and to recognize and understand that we are still in the middle of this virus, that it’s not gone away,” Baker said.

On Memorial Day the governor’s plan allows for beaches, parks, drive in theaters, and athletic fields to re-open.

State health officials are asking everyone to continue social distancing at these locations and wear a mask whenever you cannot stay 6 feet apart.