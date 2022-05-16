BOSTON (WWLP) – With prices going up everywhere, Massachusetts residents are looking for relief wherever they can find it.

22News found out what Massachusetts Republicans are proposing to help cut costs. The Senate budget is scheduled to be debated next week, and Senate Republicans are still pushing for tax relief measures.

The Senate’s 49.7 billion dollar budget will be tapping into the state’s record surplus and Senate Republicans argue that the state can afford to provide some relief for residents.

“This is a time period where working families are having a really difficult time affording gas, groceries, and necessities and we got to do something in the budget to make sure we address it,” said Senator Ryan Fattman of Blackstone.

Governor Baker included some of these measures in his $700 million dollar tax relief package, which neither the House nor Senate included within its budget. Democrats have argued that a temporary suspension of the gas tax could affect the state’s bond rating while providing little relief at the pump. The three-member Senate Republican party has received some support, as a few Democrats have also filed their own tax relief amendments.

Senate President Karen Spilka has said that because of high April revenue, tax relief is on the table, but not until the budget is approved.