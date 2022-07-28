BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents that apply or renew their MassHealth benefits online will now be able to easily apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the same time.

Combining both applications will make it easier for residents to apply for food benefits while they are already submitting information needed for healthcare eligibility benefits.

“The Administration, in partnership with community and health care organizations, and the legislature, is committed to ensuring that Massachusetts residents have equitable, timely and efficient access to health, economic and food security benefits,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “This initiative is another vital step to integrating and modernizing access to public benefit programs and ensuring there is no wrong door for residents to access assistance.”

When a person applies for both SNAP and MassHealth, their information will be securely transmitted to the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) to apply for food benefits. DTA will then contact applicants for any additional required information needed to complete the SNAP application.

“The Administration has maximized all federal flexibilities and invested in IT changes to make it easier than ever to apply for SNAP. This new option will continue to improve the customer service experience by simplifying the process to apply for these critical food benefits,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan.

In 2020 and 2021 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, MassHealth received nearly 300,000 direct calls just to connect members to SNAP. The Baker-Polito Administration hopes this streamlining process will help more residents apply for food assistance.