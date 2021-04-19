Massachusetts residents still flock to the city despite Boston Marathon being canceled

BOSTON (WWLP) – Typically the city is filled with spectators and runners who come each year for Boston Marathon, but for the second year in a row that race was either canceled or postponed.

The Boston Marathon was established in 1897 and for decades the race was run in person on April 19th. That was until COVID-19 hit the Commonwealth and the race was postponed for the first time in 123 years.

For the second year in a row runners won’t be in Boston on Marathon Monday. However people are still flocking to the city to enjoy the beautiful day.

“We’re just walking around, we’ve been to a few stores. We went swimming in the hotel, so we’re about to go have some lunch and enjoy the nice day,” said a Westfield family spending the day in Boston.

With vaccines now ramping up and as we inch closer to heard immunity, The Boston Athletic Association is looking forward to holding the annual race in person once again.

A new date has been set for the 2021 Boston Marathon it will be on Monday October 11th.

Now, the deadline to register is coming up — so if you do want to lace up your sneakers and join in on the fun you can register on the Boston Athletic Association’s website.