Massachusetts residents weigh in on bill to legalize sports betting

BOSTON (WWLP) – During a Statehouse hearing Wednesday, Massachusetts residents joined municipal officials to advocate for, or express their opposition to legal sports betting.

Rhode Island has already legalized sports betting, and a similar bill is making its way through Connecticut’s General assembly.

Lawmakers believe Massachusetts will lose revenue to the black market and other states if they don’t allow sports betting soon.

“But it’s here, and we might as well welcome it in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts rather than sending our business over the state line,” Rep. Jeffrey Roy said.

Governor Baker has said he wants the state to offer people a legal option to bet on their favorite sports teams. Members of the committee will consider whether that should also include college sports.

No decision was reached from the committee hearing Wednesday, but lawmakers will review all the testimony before bringing it to a final vote.

