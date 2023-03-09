BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell intends to implement the Right to Repair law approved by voters more than 2 years ago.

According to the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, the AG plans to enforce the law beginning June 1. When it passed in 2020, Question 1 allowed car owners to have direct access to their car’s data instead of dealerships having sole access. But a lawsuit was filed soon after to block the measure and a judge has delayed ruling on the suit six times.

Right to Repair was approved by 75 percent of voters.

“On behalf of all Massachusetts independent repair shops and 4,000 members statewide, we thank Attorney General Campbell for standing with the voters and their right to get their car fixed wherever they choose as automakers increasingly try to create a monopoly in the car repair market. It has been more than 2 years since Massachusetts voters approved Right to Repair by a 75-25 margin and the Attorney General’s action is a breath of fresh air for consumers and the independent auto repair market. During this delay, the automobile manufacturers have been unfairly steering new customers to their franchised dealerships, and consumers are losing. We urge the federal court to finally rule in this case and appreciate the Attorney General’s action moving forward.”

In her court filing, the Attorney General states: “the Attorney General has a specific statutory duty to issue the notice provided for under Section 4 of the Data Access Law—a statutory command approved by 75% of Massachusetts voters over two years ago—as well as more general statutory and common-law duties to defend and enforce the laws of the Commonwealth. After consideration of these competing concerns, the Attorney General has determined that the non-enforcement stipulation should soon come to an end. Accordingly, the Attorney General respectfully notifies this Court that the non-enforcement stipulation will terminate effective June 1, 2023, and that she will issue the notice required by Section 4 of the Data Access Law shortly thereafter.“