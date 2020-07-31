Massachusetts school guidance calls for bus monitors to enforce new mask, distancing rules

BOSTON (WWLP) – Parents and teachers still have a lot of questions about students returning to school in the fall.

The Department of Education is encouraging parents to pick up and drop off their children at school but when that’s not an option, the state has a plan to keep kids safe on the school bus.

Students would be required to wear masks on the bus, and the windows must remain open at all times. There is now a limit of one student per bench, and they will only be allowed to sit in alternating rows. Students will be assigned a seat on the bus and schools are being encouraged to add bus monitors to enforce the rules.

“We’ve got guidance out there with respect to transportation, we’ve started having conversations with alternative transportation providers to see if some of them can step up and help communities where that would be necessary,” Baker said.

School districts were asked to develop three different plans for returning in the fall which includes: in-person learning, online classes, and a hybrid of both. Those proposals were due on Thursday.

The governor has announced a second round of funding to help school districts make the changes they’ll need to keep students and staff safe.