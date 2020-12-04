Massachusetts schools report 527 new cases

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 527 new COVID-19 cases were logged in Massachusetts public schools over the past week, according to Department of Elementary and Secondary data.

Districts reported 276 new cases among students participating in hybrid or in-person learning from Nov. 26 through Dec. 12, the exact same number as the previous week.

The number of new cases among staff accessing school buildings increased over last week, from 206 to 251. For the second week in a row, Methuen led the state with the most new cases among students, reporting 22 this week after documenting 15 the previous week.

Ninety-nine districts reported at least one new staff case of COVID-19, with the highest numbers in New Bedford (nine) and Fall River (eight). Methuen, Quincy, Cambridge and Haverhill each had six new staff cases.

Among approved special education schools, the JRI Meadowridge Swansea Wood School reported 17 student cases and 11 staff cases.

