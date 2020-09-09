Massachusetts Secretary of State requests $1M for mail-in voting

BOSTON (WWLP) – With the primary now behind us, State Secretary William Galvin said mail-in voting was a “huge success” but in order to ensure that everything goes smoothly this November he said he’ll need more funding.

The Secretary’s office reported Wednesday that more than 1.7 million votes were cast in the state primary, beating the record set previously set in 1990.

Galvin credited the high voter turn out to all of the options that voters had which was to vote by mail, vote early or vote in person on Election Day.

Now, in order to cover the costs of those voting options in November, Galvin is requesting more than $1 million.

“We expect well over three million persons to be interested in voting in November so we want to afford to all of them that opportunity,” Galvin said.

On top of the additional costs for mail-in voting, Galvin said in-person voting has also become more expensive. The state now has to pay for sanitizer, spacers, and more staff to make sure everyone is safe while they’re at the polls.

If you plan on requesting a mail-in ballot for the November election, keep an eye out because applications for mail-in ballots will begin to go out by the end of the week.