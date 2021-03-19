Massachusetts Senate passes emergency paid sick leave bill, moves to House

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Senate passed the COVID-19 Emergency Paid Sick Leave bill that would guarantee five paid days off for residents. The bill also seeks to stabilize the state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) trust fund, provides substantial tax relief to businesses and workers, and delays the state tax filing deadline.

The legislation now goes to the House for further action.

The bill ensures that all workers in Massachusetts have access to paid leave if they are unable to work as a result of a COVID-19 infection or a quarantine order, and if the worker needs time to care for a family member unable to work because of COVID. Additionally, employees will be able to use paid leave time to take time off to receive the vaccine.

Workers will receive their regular rate of pay, capped at $850 per week, which is the same maximum weekly benefit provided for in the Massachusetts Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) law.

Employers covered by federal legislation providing for paid leave will have the cost of providing such leave paid for through the federal tax credit. For all other employers, the bill creates a $75 million COVID-19 Emergency Paid Sick Leave Fund to reimburse eligible employers for providing their employees with emergency paid sick leave. The state requirement for paid leave would extend until September 30, 2021 or until the fund is exhausted.

As a result of the surge in unemployment claims due to the pandemic, the state’s unemployment trust fund has been depleted, and the state has borrowed from the federal government to pay out benefits. The bill would allow up to $7 billion worth of borrowing to replenish the UI trust fund and to repay all federal UI loans, funded by an employer charge, and creates a separate time-limited employer assessment to repay interest on federal UI loans by their due dates to ensure the solvency of the UI trust fund.

For businesses, the bill prevents increases in the UI rate schedule for 2021 and 2022. A provision for workers waives tax penalties on UI benefits in 2020 and 2021, mirroring the recent federal American Rescue Plan.

This bill conforms to federal law and ensures that all forgiven PPP loans, advance Economic

Injury Disaster Loans and payments made under the federal Small Business Debt Relief are excluded

from gross income, regardless of how the business is organized.

The bill also extends the state’s tax filing deadline from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, matching the IRS extension for federal tax filing.