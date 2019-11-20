Massachusetts Senate passes hands free driving bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The hands free driving bill has passed the Massachusetts Senate and is headed to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk.

The bill will extend the hand-held device ban to drivers of all ages. Right now it’s only in place for drivers under the age of 18.

BREAKING: State senators have approved a hands free driving bill and it is now headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law — Jodi Reed WWLP (@Jreed1093) November 20, 2019

The bill would allow drivers a single tap or swipe to turn on a hands-free feature like Bluetooth. Otherwise, drivers won’t be allowed to touch or even hold the phone while on the road, even at a red light.

Drivers could be fined anywhere between $100 and $500 if they’re caught using their phone while driving.