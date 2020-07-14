Massachusetts Senate passes Reform Shift and Build Act

BOSTON (WWLP) – State Senators have approved the Reform Shift and Build Act which is a major police reform bill that they’ve been debating for several days.

The bill focuses on police accountability and if agreed to by house lawmakers it could bring resources to communities here in Massachusetts that need them most.

The Reform Shift, and Build Act takes a strong stance against excessive force policies by banning chokeholds and the use of tear gas on protesters.

The bill also requires officers to use de-escalation tactics whenever possible and would mandate that officers intervene when they witness their colleagues abuse the use of force.

One area of the bill, which caused the senate debate to run until 4 a.m., had to do with qualified immunity which is a practice that protects officers from being sued in civil court.

“People are believing that in fact, we’re going to take away completely qualified immunity but we’re not. We’re balancing it back so that we can again understand where it is reasonable to have qualified immunity and where it is not reasonable.” Senator Jo Comerford said.

The bill established a special fund to shift resources from policing and corrections towards community investment.

The house now has until the end of the month to debate the bill and send it to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.