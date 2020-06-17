Massachusetts Senate passes vote by mail bill for fall elections

BOSTON (WWLP) – After much debate, the vote by mail legislation passed the Senate unanimously and would give voters more options to cast their ballots during a public health crisis.

Under the bill, voters in Massachusetts can choose from three options. They can participate in early voting which will take place the week before the primary and general elections. They can also vote in person on election day or they can vote by mail.

“We’ve heard from many constituents that they really want safe alternatives to be able to vote, they don’t want to have to make a decision between whether or not they can remain healthy or put themselves at risk when going to the voting booth,” Senator James Welch said.

There has been some push back however on the vote by mail proposal, some residents worry that it may compromise the integrity of the election.

Lawmakers said their bill includes safeguard to prevent that from happening in the Commonwealth.

The House will need to look over some of the changes adopted by the Senate and if the two bodies agree, it will go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.