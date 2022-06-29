BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Senate Staffers announced their unionization efforts in March. Senate Staffers held a press conference Wednesday to push for recognition of their union from Senate President Karen Spilka.

“When I say fight, you say win, fight, win, fight, win, fight, win. That’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to fight and we’re going to win,” chanted the crowd of State House staffers.

The Massachusetts State House Employee Union, represented by IBEW Local 2222, are calling on Senate President Karen Spilka to support the staff’s right to organize and begin collective bargaining before the end of session on July 31st.

In attendance Wednesday were Senate and House staffers, lawmakers and union representatives. Senate staffers describe issues over harassment, lack of training, health insurance coverage waiting periods, and pay equity.

“Supporting us now, you can send a clear message to workers, employers, union families and the nearly seven million residents of the Commonwealth that you cannot disregard organized labor, “said Senate Staffer Tara Wilson.

“Nothing is more powerful than people power, we have a majority of Senate Staff who have signed their cards, we know we have support of organized labor who showed up today to affirm their support for State House staff, we just need her to come to the bargaining table with us,” said Senate Staffer Evan Berry.

“I was actually sexually harassed working in this very building, to know that it’s been about ten or so years later and that staff are still coming forward saying that this culture of harassment and discrimination continues to exist in this State House is absolutely heartbreaking. We need to take action on behalf of these workers.” Senator Diana DiZoglio

Senate staffers learned last week that all employees will see a pay raise by at least 10 percent sometime in July. However, a spokesperson for the Senate President said that adjusting pay structures was completely separate from the union push.

At the press conference, two House staffers spoke and indicated that the House is also working to unionize.

Senate President Karen Spilka’s office did not respond for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.