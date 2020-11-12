Massachusetts State House has long history of supporting military heroes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has a long history when it comes to supporting our military heroes and honoring the legacy they’ve left behind.

At the State House, there are paintings and statues of important figures that date back all the way to the revolutionary war. Where the Statehouse currently sits is knowns as Beacon Hill, which got its name because it was once used to warn people about foreign invasions.

Under the gold dome of the Statehouse, there are beautiful murals that show scenes from the Revolutionary and Civil wars. Soldiers aren’t the only ones who’s legacy is etched in stone at the statehouse.

Nurses hall features a statue of a soldier being brought back to health by an Army nurse.

Each year on Veteran’s day a ceremony is held in Memorial Hall, honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country and for our freedom.

Even though the annual veteran’s day ceremony took place virtually this year the message remains the same. Thank you to all that have served and all that continue to serve this country.